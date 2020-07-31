Norma Gigaba to spend weekend in jail and she could face more charges - Hawks

Johannesburg - Norma Mngoma Gigaba, the wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, will spend the weekend behind bars, so says the Hawks. The 40-year-old woman was arrested by members of the Hawks at her Pretoria home at about 6pm on Friday night. Sources close to the Gigaba family told Independent Media earlier on Friday that the cause was linked to the alleged damage of a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, which is believed to be owned by the former minister. Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told IOL that the woman had been charged with malicious damage to property and assault. He said more charges could be added and “there was more to the case than meets the eye”.

“This is a Hawks matter because there is more to it than people think, but we will not ventilate that at this stage.

“This matter was referred to us and there has been an investigation. This is only one part of the investigation, there are other serious matters to the investigation,” he said.

Earlier, a source close to the Gigaba family told Independent Media that Norma had been arrested at the couple’s Pretoria home.

This was confirmed by the Hawks on Friday night.

“She is going to be in police custody because a warrant of arrest was issued. She will appear at the Hatfield Magistrates Court on Monday,” he said.

IOL