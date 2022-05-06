North West mom charged with killing her 1-month-old daughter back in court

Durban: A North West mother who allegedly staged her infant daughter’s kidnapping and then allegedly confessed to killing her made an appearance in the Garankuwa Magistrates’ Court this week. Accused Miemie Mokoena, 28, allegedly called police to her home in Itsoseng phase 2, near Hebron on 26 June 2021, and registered a case of kidnapping.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Henry Mamothame, the NPA spokesperson, Mokoena allegedly told police that two men armed with a knife and a firearm accosted her in her shack, and took her baby away. “She said the two were allegedly looking for her lover.” However a day later, on June 27, a young girl walking past a small river in Hebron, spotted a lifeless body of an infant floating in the water.

Story continues below Advertisment

“She then reported the matter to members of the community, who later alerted the police.” Mamothame said the infant’s mother was thereafter interrogated by police and she allegedly confessed to committing the crime. Mokoena, who is out on R500 bail, faces charges of murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

Story continues below Advertisment