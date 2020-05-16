Northern Cape DA ward councillor and business partner's killers found guilty

KIMBERLEY - Five men have been found guilty in the Northern Cape High Court of the murder of Democratic Alliance Kgatelopele Local Municipality ward councillor Johannes Baatjies, 49, and his business partner in 2016, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said.

Richard Hasane, 36, Richard Magawu, 32, Matthews Legodi, 52, Frank Baxane, 34, and Charles Mpondomisa, 42, were all found guilty on two counts of murder, Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

Baxane and Mpondomisa were also found guilty of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. The five men were expected to be sentenced between June 24 and 26.

Baaitjies, a former Danielskuil ward councillor in the Kgatelopele Local Municipality, was found dead on the main road between Danielskuil and Postmasburg in August 2016. He had been shot twice in the head and once in the torso. At the time of his death, he was with his friend Jeffrey Nose, who was shot in the face and died in hospital seven days after the shooting.

Baaitjies was lured to a business meeting. He took along his business associate and friend Nose. On their arrival, they were ambushed and Baaitjies was shot three times. He was also dragged behind a vehicle. Nose was shot while seated in a bakkie and was transported to Kimberley Hospital where he later died.