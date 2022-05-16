Nothing unlucky about Friday the 13th as Gauteng resident bags R28m Powerball Plus jackpot

Durban – There was nothing unlucky about Friday the 13th for a Gauteng resident who bagged millions in the Powerball Plus jackpot. According to Ithuba, the winner spent R30 on a quick-pick ticket on May 13.

Story continues below Advertisment

Congratulating the winner, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said they were yet to come forward to claim their prize. The Powerball jackpot rolls over for the 16th time and an estimated R120m is up for grabs on Tuesday night’s draw. Ithuba urged players to buy their tickets for the draw on May 17 at 9pm.

The last Powerball winner was a Ballito businessman who bagged R167m from the February 11 draw. The 67-year-old man spent R150 on a quick pick and planned to use his winnings to settle debt, invest and donate to charity. Ithuba reminded players that they should be 18 and older, winnings were tax free and free counselling was available for anyone who walks away with R50 000 and more.

Story continues below Advertisment