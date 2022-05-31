NPA commends cop and prosecutor for nailing fraudster who pretended to be an Italian woman to scam online lover

Pretoria - The Alexandra Magistrate’s Court has sentenced convicted fraudster Chinedu Jonathan Madueka to seven years wholly suspended for five years after he pretended to be a woman and defrauded an unsuspecting lover he met online. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, said Madueka’s five-year jail sentence is suspended on condition that he is not convicted of fraud and or extortion during the period of suspension.

“Madueka was arrested on 14 May 2022. He pleaded guilty to extorting $800 (more than R12 000) from a male person,whose identity cannot be revealed, he met on an online dating platform,” said Mjonondwane. “The complainant was under the impression that he was dating a woman, as Madueka pretended to be an Italian woman. The relationship escalated to a point where the accused (Madueka) asked that they exchange naked pictures and videos. The complainant obliged, and after receiving the pictures of the complainant, Madueka revealed his gender and demanded payment, threatening to circulate the naked pictures on social media platforms.” Regional Court Prosecutor Lufuno Godfrey Maphiri argued that Madueka misrepresented himself and took advantage of the complainant's feelings.

Maphiri asked the court to send a strong message “that the online scamming of innocent and unsuspecting individuals will not be tolerated”. The court heard that the complainant “was satisfied that Madueka pleaded guilty and paid back the money he extorted from him”. Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority has commended the collective work done by investigator Lieutenant Colonel Oscar William Mopedi from the South African Police Service's commercial crimes unit and the prosecution team led by Maphiri, which resulted in the successful prosecution.

Earlier this month, Hawks Gauteng spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Madueka was arrested after he was positively identified as a wanted suspect by authorities at OR Tambo International Airport while he intended to depart for Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) “for leisure”. IOL