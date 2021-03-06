NSFAS apologises for R350 SASSA grant debacle

CAPE TOWN - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said on Saturday that they are aware of the numerous posts on Twitter about the R350 grant, but the information is not correct. The student fund said in a statement that reports circulating on Twitter that students would be getting a R350 Sassa grant were false. NSFAS said: “We note the post on Twitter stating that students who receive the R350 Sassa grant relief do not qualify for NSFAS funding. NSFAS would like to clarify that this is factually incorrect to say that a person who receives the R350 grant will not be funded.” NSFAS recipients do not qualify for the R350 Social Grant Relief Fund #SocialReliefGrant #Covid_19SA https://t.co/Jpgpc1epHi — NSFAS (@myNSFAS) May 11, 2020

The fund said that it takes responsibility for the incorrect information that was shared.

There was an error that resulted in an erroneous message being sent by an uninformed employee, NSFAS said.

“It is important to note that all Sassa grant recipients are funded automatically.

“NSFAS apologises for any inconvenience this might have caused,” said the student fund.

