NSRI issues shark warning along Eastern Cape and Southern Cape coastline

The warning aimed to caution particularly bathers, paddlers, surfers, body boarders and kite boarders in the area.

Cape Town: The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), municipalities and marine authorities along the Southern Cape and Eastern Cape coastline have issued a warning to the public about increased shark activity in the area.

The NSRI said a large shark was spotted in the breaking surfline at Secrets Beach across Commercial Marine on Wednesday. Surfers cleared the water.

“Over the past weeks and more recently, increased shark activity has been noticed along the Southern Cape coastline, from Mossel Bay to Plettenberg Bay, and the Eastern Cape coastline, from Storms River, Tsitsikamma, to Jeffreys Bay.

“In co-operation with local municipalities, we are appealing to the public to exercise caution along these stretches of coastline due to the noticeable increased shark activity,” the NSRI said.