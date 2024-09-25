Nurses at Dr George Mukhari Hospital find patient hanged in bathroom

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDH) is providing counselling for its healthcare workers, after two nurses found a patient who had hanged herself in a bathroom. The 36-year-old woman patient was found dead in Dr George Mukhari Academic on Monday, September 23, just days after being admitted to its ward 37.

The hospital is north of Pretoria, near the township of Ga-Rankuwa. The discovery was made at about 1pm, when a nurse on her rounds realised the bathroom door was locked. Despite multiple knocks, there was no response. The nurse became concerned and asked for help from another nurse. Together, the two nurses forced the door open, only to discover the patient hanging from a mobile charger cable.

"Immediate efforts to resuscitate her were undertaken, and a doctor was called to the scene, and subsequently certified her dead," said Khutso Rabothata, acting head of communication. The staff at the hospital have been left deeply affected by the tragic event. The department confirmed that counselling and support services are being provided to the staff, who had been shaken by the traumatic experience. “The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been informed and is currently investigating the matter,” said Rabothata.