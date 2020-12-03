Nursing union welcomes extension of contracts for Covid-19 health-care workers

Durban - Nursing union Denosa has welcomed the extension of contracts for Covid-19 health-care workers in the province.

On Wednesday, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Council announced that it supported the move to extend the contracts of 7 051 employees who were recruited on a six-month contract to help bolster the province's fight against Covid-19.

The KZN PEC said the retention of these staff members for a further six months to work on Covid-19 sites was a major boost to KZN's resurgence plans and would ensure that the province was equal to the task in the event that the country was hit by a second wave.

These contracts have been extended until the end of March 2021.

Denosa KZN Provincial Secretary, Mandla Shabangu, said they were pleased with the decision to extend the contracts.