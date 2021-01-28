NW man drowns after his boat capsizes in the Boskop Dam

Johannesburg - A Potchefstroom, North West man who went sailing with a friend did not come out of the dam alive after drowning when his yacht capsized.

Captain Sam Tselanyane of the North West Police said information at their disposal was that George Dannhauser and his 59-year old friend went to the Boskop Dam with their yachts around 8am on Wednesday.

However, the friend decided to return back to the shore while Dannhauser sailed further.

“At about 8.25am, workers at one of the lodges near the dam saw the yacht that capsized in the water and called for help.

“The Police Divers were summoned and later joined by the Airwing and members of the community with a private chopper as well as drones. The search for the man was conducted, but called off temporarily at 23:30 for continuation on Thursday.