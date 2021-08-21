Olivedale community place roses on heli pad to show gratitude towards hospital workers

CARING for the caregiver was the message this week as scores of potted roses were placed in a heart shape around the helicopter pad at the Netcare Olivedale Hospital in Randburg. The gesture was meant to say thank you to the healthcare workers for the sacrifices they have made during these difficult times.

The hospital staff had extended a heartfelt gratitude to colleagues in the hospital as well as to the surrounding community for the thoughtful gesture and messages of support they received in recent weeks. According to Linda Bhagaloo, general manager of the hospital, the morale of healthcare workers at the facility was given a boost following an initiative between the Ruimsig Church and Dr Karen Gunther and Associates Inc. “The haematological team had expressed the wish to remind their colleagues here at the hospital that there is beauty to be found even in the darkness. They received an incredibly generous donation of 700 potted roses from Ruimsig Church.

“Arrangements were made for the staff to collect their roses from the helipad and within a short space of time everyone was smiling, looking forward to taking their beautiful living plants home,” she said. Bhagaloo added that the healthcare workers at the hospital had also received a collection of notes and messages, compiled into an electronic card by members of the Sharonlea Valley neighbourhood. “We have printed the electronic card out and placed copies in different parts of the hospital so that all our staff could view and find inspiration in the messages. The community members said they had put it together in the hope that it would bring some comfort to the staff when they are experiencing a particularly difficult moment, and it will most certainly do that.”

According to Bhagaloo, this has been a challenging time for healthcare workers battling the third wave of Covid-19. “The experience we gained in the first and second waves helped us to be well prepared. Nevertheless, the emotional, mental and physical toll experienced by the healthcare workers fighting this pandemic on the front line is greater than words can describe. “In those darkest of hours, it is the support, understanding and appreciation we receive from our patients and their loved ones as well as the wider community, that see us through. It warms our hearts to know that there are people out there, many of whom are complete strangers, thinking of us and sending us love and encouragement,” she said.

Bhagaloo, who is passionate about her job, added that providing care is their calling. "It is our driving purpose, and we are privileged to be of service to this wonderful and caring community, now and always."