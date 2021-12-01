Omicron forced you to change your holiday plans? Now you can 'visit' Crocworld via its newly launched digital Zoo

Durban: Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh on the KZN South Coast, which is home to around 350 animal and 80 bird species, launched its Digital Zoo today. With the Covid-19 pandemic causing travel restrictions, Crocworld Conservation Centre manager James Wittstock said the Digital Zoo would give people across the globe the chance to experience animal encounters and learn more about nature.

“Crocworld is dedicated to educating audiences about the importance of conservation, but the reality is that not everyone gets a chance to experience animals in person. “We were very excited when software developer, Daniel Carr, approached us about creating a Digital Zoo. This will give people – anywhere in the world – a chance to view and learn about the incredible animal species found here.” Carr came up with the idea during hard lockdown, while trying to keep his daughter entertained.

“We used to love visiting parks and zoos before Covid-19 but I couldn’t find a digital zoo so I decided to create one,” Carr said. “The initial model was basic with a picture of an animal and a sound, but I then approached Crocworld to see if they’d be interested in offering an online zoo experience. It’s been a great collaboration and I’m excited for audiences to finally experience the Digital Zoo.” The Digital Zoo will feature captivating photos, video clips, audio clips of all animals and information that educates and entertains audiences.

This includes behind-the-scenes footage of the animals, interesting animal feeds and even stories of how the animals arrived at the conservation centre. There’s also the ‘Day in the life of a curator’ experience for a sneak view of caring for these furry, feathered and scaled creatures. All content is updated regularly to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Visitors can check out the map of Crocworld, with markers that indicate which animals they can view in each section. There is 24-hour access to the Crocworld Digital Zoo, allowing international audiences to watch at any time. Every ticket is valid for 24 hours and the different ticket options give members varying levels of access. These include: · Bronze pass: Free access to 25% of Crocworld.

· Copper pass: R50 ticket for access to 50% of Crocworld. · Silver pass: R75 ticket for access to 75% of Crocworld. · Gold pass: R100 ticket for access to 100% of Crocworld.