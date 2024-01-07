On this day in history, January 7

1681 The first recorded boxing match – between the Duke of Albemarle’s butler and the duke’s butcher – takes place.

Real people, real stories – more than just dates and boring facts

1790 French Revolution: A riot breaks out in Versailles as people demand cheaper bread.

1714 The typewriter is patented by Englishman Henry Mill (but built years later).

1912 Alfred Wegener, a geophysicist and meteorologist, presents his controversial, but now widely accepted, theory of continental drift in Frankfurt.

1915 Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm approves the strategic bombing of Britain, but forbids the bombing of London, fearing that his relatives in the British royal family might be killed.

1937 The US bans the shipment of arms to war-torn Spain.