One person arrested after body found on pavement in Verulam

Durban: Police said a 36-year-old person has been arrested and charged for the murder of a man. The victim was found dead on a pavement in Verulam.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police received a complaint of a body on Bufflesdraai Road in Verulam on Monday. “Upon their arrival at the scene, police discovered the body of a 34-year-old male victim who sustained stab wounds on the head and chest. “He was declared dead at the scene.”

She said the Verulam SAPS was investigating the murder. “The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.” Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram said they were alerted to the scene by a passer-by who found the victim laying in a pool of blood on the pavement.