One person bags biggest Powerball jackpot this year – R158m

Durban: The biggest Powerball jackpot for 2021 has been won by one person. National lottery operator Ithuba said a North West resident won the R158 million from the July 27 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased on the day of the jackpot draw, using a banking app. The winner spent R15 on the ticket, using the manual selection method to select the winning numbers – 5, 12, 15, 28, 29, and PowerBall number 14. Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said: “The lucky winner walks away with the second-highest PowerBall jackpot in the history of the South African national lottery, making them not only the biggest jackpot winner of 2021 but the biggest online jackpot winner since Ithuba took over as the operator in 2015.”

Ithuba said the PowerBall Plus jackpot of more than R17m from the same draw was also won. “The winning ticket was purchased just hours before the draw took place at Super Spar, Silver Oaks Crossing Centre in Pretoria. “The winner spent R105 on the winning ticket, using the Quick Pick selection method to select the winning numbers of 1, 12, 36, 38, 41, and PowerBall number 7.

Ithuba urged people to check their tickets as it was waiting for both winners to claim their prize. The last Powerball jackpot, of R112 million, was won on May 4 by two people. It had since rolled over 23 times before someone one the latest jackpot, Ithuba said. Winners of R50 000 and more receive extensive financial advice as well as trauma counselling from qualified psychologists, to help them deal with their new financial circumstances.