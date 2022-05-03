One person bags R39 million Lotto with R10 ticket

Durban - One person has won the R39 million Lotto jackpot from the April 30 draw after spending R10 on a ticket. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winner is yet to come forward and claim their prize.

This player played at approximately 7.30pm on the FNB App with a wager of R10, less than an hour before the game draw, said Ithuba in a statement. “It is indeed interesting, as this player could be based anywhere in the country, we are ready to receive him or her. Our team of financial advisers and psychologists are also available to provide counselling,” said Ithuba’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza. “This shows the different ways our players can play the National Lottery games, as is evident here through our partnership with FNB, we have made yet another winner,” added Mabuza.

A Limpopo resident walked away with a Powerball Plus jackpot of over R94 m from the April 8 draw. The ticket was played via the quick-pick selection with a wager of R45. Meanwhile Ithuba said the PowerBall jackpot for tonight’s (Tuesday) draw is estimated at R83 million jackpot.

