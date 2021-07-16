One person claims their share of the R22m Powerball jackpot as the search continues for two others

Durban: Three South Africans each won R7 million in the June 9 Powerball Plus draw. National lottery operator Ithuba said the winners walked off with the R22m jackpot from the June 9 draw.

Chief executive Charmaine Mabuza said the three winners would receive R7m each. The winning numbers from this draw are 05, 14, 25, 26, 44, and the PowerBall is 08. She said one person had come forward to claim their winnings.

“The winner that has already come forward to claim his winnings spent R45 on the winning ticket using the manual selection method. “The ticket was purchased just hours before the draw took place in Faerie Glen Pretoria, Johannesburg.” The other two tickets were purchased a banking app with a ticket wager of R45 using the quick pick selection method and the third at a Spar Georgious in Fort Beaufort, in Eastern Cape.