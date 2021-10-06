One person nabbed after police find two stolen trucks ’hidden’ in Umkomaas
DURBAN: A 28-year-old man has been charged with possession of two stolen trucks.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Umkomaas SAPS and Umzinto K9 carried out an intelligence operation in the Roseneath area, in Umkomaas, on the KZN South Coast, on Tuesday at around 3.30pm.
“The team received information about two trucks that were stolen at Mariannhill in July this year.
“They went to a workshop at Roseneath where they found two trucks hidden behind the workshop.
“A 28-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property.”
Gwala said the suspect was released on R2 000 bail and the matter was adjourned until October 28.
IOL