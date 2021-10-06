One person nabbed after police find two stolen trucks ’hidden’ in Umkomaas

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Umkomaas SAPS and Umzinto K9 carried out an intelligence operation in the Roseneath area, in Umkomaas, on the KZN South Coast, on Tuesday at around 3.30pm.

DURBAN: A 28-year-old man has been charged with possession of two stolen trucks.

“The team received information about two trucks that were stolen at Mariannhill in July this year.

“They went to a workshop at Roseneath where they found two trucks hidden behind the workshop.

“A 28-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property.”