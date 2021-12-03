One police officer killed in KZN, two others attacked with a hoe

Durban: The KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has condemned the attacks on five police officers during two separate incidents in the province, one of which resulted in the death of a police officer. A 29-year-old police constable was killed during an operation in uMlazi just before midnight on Thursday.

The Public Order Police had been conducting an operation targeting unlawful possession of firearms. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “Police proceeded to Zimeleni informal settlement at V Section in uMlazi to follow up on intelligence of a suspect who was in possession of a firearm. “The suspect observed the police officers approaching and opened fire at the police officers.

“Three police officers were injured as a result and a 29-year-old constable passed away en route to hospital.” Naicker said a 44-year-old suspect was killed in the gun battle that ensued. “A revolver with four rounds of ammunition as well as a dagger was seized by police. Charges of murder, attempted murder and inquest were opened for investigation at uMlazi SAPS.”

In the other incident, police officers responded to a report of domestic violence at Dukuza near Bergville on Thursday just after 3pm. “On arrival at the scene they were confronted by the suspect, who became very aggressive towards the police officers. The suspect attacked both police officers with a hoe, which resulted in one police officer being injured on the head whilst the other was injured in the arm.” Naicker said the 29-year-old suspected fled the scene but was later apprehended.

He faces charges of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. “The injured police officers were taken to hospital for medical attention.” Speaking about these incidents, Mkhwanazi said: “We will not be deterred by ruthless criminals who have no respect for the laws of this country. We will continue to execute our constitutional mandate and arrest all those involved in criminal activities. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of our fallen police officer who died while executing his duties, and I wish those police officers that were injured a speedy recovery.”