OnlyFans revenue hits new highs as the appetite for sexual content skyrockets

Adult site OnlyFans has had a great few years and has seen its revenue skyrocket by 2,000% over the last three years, according to data compiled by OnlyAccounts.io. The controversial site that allows users to upload and monetise their nude pictures, videos, and other content has become one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in recent years.

The research notes that "the platform has 210 million registered users and more than 2.1 million content creators". The majority owner of OnlyFans is Leonid Radvinsky. He is a Ukrainian-American businessman and is based in London, according to reports. Radvinsky did not create the site but rather bought it from a father-and-son duo in 2018.

He is now estimated to be worth $2.1 billion, according to the BBC, and he made more than $300 million this past financial year. Radvinsky allows users to upload their content and profit from it. Users earn 80% of the revenue it generates, and OnlyFans takes 20%. $500 MILLION IN REVENUE The revenue made by OnlyFans is quite considerable. According to the firm, in August 2023, the company made $525 million in pre-tax profits for this financial year; this was up from $432 million from the previous year.

In the report by OnlyAccounts.io, OnlyFans' parent company, Fenix International, showed that it had grossed $290 million in 2019. The company made $2.2 billion in 2020, $4.8 billion in 2021, and $5.5 billion in 2022.

THE US MARKET Despite the popularity of the site in Europe, where it was founded, the United States is OnlyFans’s largest market, according to the data. The US market is "generating four times higher revenue than Europe".