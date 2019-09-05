Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

As we await an address from President Cyril Ramaphosa, we hope that the State of Emergency on GBV, if declared, will have tangible and measurable outcomes. The outcomes over the next 90 days must include:

1. Clearing all backlog at forensics labs related to GBV and femicide especially sexual assault cases.

2. Strengthening of the Sexual Investigative Unit with a quick injection of human resources and capital for an effective response.

3. Guaranteed Access to Justice by setting up a special court to clear backlog of GBVF cases starting with developing an inventory of all logged cases that have not been heard in court, this inventory should cover cases at both police and prosecutorial levels.

4. Review and act within a specific time frame on pending complaints against police, prosecutors and magistrates especially related to GBVF cases.

And this “we shall find the money” is not a commitment to fund - we’ve heard it before, fool us once!

* The WISE Collective is a womxn-led initiative that seeks to disrupt patriarchy by advancing womxn inspired solutions for empowerment.