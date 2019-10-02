Maimane came under fire recently after reports, in all likelihood leaked from inside the DA, that his Cape Town home - which he at first claimed he owned - was rented from a benefactor, and that his Sport Utility Vehicle was owned by disgraced former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste.
The irony is that while the DA and Maimane were campaigning against corruption and state capture, he was driving around in a vehicle owned by a man who had almost single-handedly collapsed one of the largest South African conglomerates, wiping close to R12 billion from the Public Investment Corporation’s books.
The reports, on successive weekends, came with the precision of laser-guided missile strikes.
Obviously this was co-ordinated from within the DA to cause maximum destruction, similar to the tactics used to dislodge former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, until she finally raised the white flag.