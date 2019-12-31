An unidentified male, reeking of alcohol worms his way into her bedroom, undresses her and forces himself upon her. He comes. He leaves.
Leaving behind a distraught reverend who has since that Saturday, November 16, this year, taken it upon herself to speak publicly about this ordeal and how “men must stop seeing women as sex objects”.
At I’solezwe lesiXhosa newspaper we regularly received WhatsApp messages alerting us to this or that elderly woman being raped. Most happened in the villages of Centane, others in Willowvale, Mqanduli while Mt Fletcher and the Alfred Nzo District were more prevalent.
Every time we came across these reports, I would often question myself on the nature of rape. Is it really about power or is it about ejaculation?