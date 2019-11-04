Saturday’s magnificent Bok victory over England in the World Cup final (and let’s repeat that stunning scoreline one more time 32-12!) was one of the most memorable days in the history of South African sport.
And there are many reasons for that, but now that a little bit of the Bok gold dust has settled, let’s just focus on two of them.
The first is that this is truly a Bok team for all the people of our nation. It was not just the beautiful sight of Siya Kolisi, our first black Bok captain, lifting the Webb Ellis trophy. There were also seven black players in the starting line-up, plus Herschel Jantjies on the bench. (And if Trevor Nyakane had not been injured, he would have been there, too.)
The second reason is that the team played the kind of rugby that every single rugby fan around the globe could admire.