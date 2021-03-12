Africa, Latin America, Caribbean coup d’états are spreading its wings across the globe

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Marlan Padayachee ‘’I was shooting a bikini promotion in Mahe, Seychelles, in 1980 when there was a military coup (d’état) and I, along with a roomful of other people… kidnapped and held hostage at gunpoint in a windowless room for 36 hours.’’ – Brigitte Nielsen, Danish actress, model, singer, reality TV presenter. The latest coup d’état in Myanmar and a judge jailed in Haiti for an attempted coup has knocked the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic off the front pages and elbowed lead radio sound bites and breaking news headlines on TV channels in a seismic news-breaking showdown. In Port-au-Prince, Supreme Court judge Ivickel Dubresil was thrown into jail after an alleged coup plot against President Jovenel Moise, though another judge has ordered the arrested judge to be freed to face a judicial tribunal. In Nay Pyi Taw, the former Burma’s capital, as the military junta continued to rule, post-coup Myanmar, clashes between police and protesters claimed the life of the first victim, a 20-year-old woman, Mya Thwe Khaing, who died in hospital after she was shot in the head during anti-coup demonstrations.

The French term coup d'état means the violent overthrowing, removal or seizure of a democratically elected government and its powers, usually by the country’s army or military junta; and is typically an illegal, unconstitutional power-grab political factions, military or dictators.

In the post-colonial era, Myanmar – then Burma - was run by British India and gained independence in 1946 on the back of the independence of India and Pakistan.

After the first coup and assassination of freedom leader Aung San, the father of the current de facto prime minister, and cabinet members in 1947, religiously Buddhist Myanmar has been run by the army generals. Southeast Asia’s 10th largest nation is encircled by Bangladesh, India, China, Laos and Thailand and the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

In the 1990s, it famously became a shining star of democracy when Aung San Suu Kyi, like Dhaka’s daughter of the revolution PM Sheikh Hasina whose father of independence was assassinated – took over the political baton. As an overseas-educated author, diplomat and politician, she rose to power with her NLD party, driving her native land to democracy and winning the Nobel Peace Laureate.

Her distinguished democratic demeanour, however, was blemished when she defended and whitewashed the military junta’s genocide of the Indo-Aryan ethnic Islamic minority, Rohingya Muslims, of which 740 000 of the 1.4 million fled to Bangladesh, where they live in squalor in squatter camps.

The 75-year-old Rangoon-born (Yangon) head of state won the recent elections, amidst voter fraud and rigging claims. Uneasy, the military leaders mounted a coup and declared a 12-month state of emergency, and detained the facto government and threw Myanmar into chaos.

The coup has claimed 50 deaths, the junta described by UN as a "murderous regime" and Suu Ang accused of accepting bribes of $600 000 (about R9 million) plus gold.

Angry Burmese have taken to the streets, banging pots and pans – as is the ritual - to chase away the spirits of the ghosts of the military junta. The UN, US and other democracies are threatening economic sanctions and return to civilian rule.

In my journalism life, I was always intrigued by Africa’s coup d’états and attempts: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sudan, Ethiopia, Libya, Seychelles, Madagascar , Nigeria, Uganda, Malawi, Congo, Guinea Bissau, Eritrea, Comoros, Chad, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Gambia, and Zimbabwe. I recall how Flight-Lieutenant Jerry Rawlings seized power of the Ghana government in 1979 until 1992, serving as two-term president, and last seen paying his respects to fallen freedom fighter, president Robert Mugabe, who was toppled in Zimbabwe by a military coup in 2018.

The Ugandan election was marred when president-for-life Yoweri Museveni banned the internet to bar musician-politician Bobi Wine (Robert Kgaulanyi Ssentamu) from toppling him. Like Aung San Suu Kyi, the opposition leader was placed under house arrest. Militarist Idi Amin ousted independence leader MiltonObote in the 1970s and kicked Indian traders out.

South Africa has had its quiet coups: FW de Klerk eclipsed Groot Krokodil PW Botha; Jacob Zuma got his ANC diehard delegates to oust Thabo Mbeki months before his presidency ended; Cyril Ramphosa secured popular votes in Parliament to retire Zuma to his state-funded Nkandla homestead.

Coup d’états have been frequent visitors to Latin America – from Argentina, Chile, Panama to Nicaragua – many staged by the US – but revolutionary icon Fidel Castro survived half-century of US blockade and assassinations after he toppled dictator Fulgencio Batista, flanked by his Marxist-Leninists guerilla commanders Raul Castro and Che Guevara, he drove triumphantly into Havana in the 1960s.

Let’s not poke fun at Myanmar, Kampala, Harare or Washington DC, but let’s us beat our drums, bang our pots and pans to chase the ghosts of coup d’états into the concrete jungle.

SA’s democratic victory was a coup de grace, but will cousin coup d’état make landfall on our shores? Or would force a constitutional coup over the raging Zuma-Zondo crisis in the commission of inquiry into state capture?

* Marlan Padayachee is a veteran journalist and former political, diplomatic and foreign correspondent at Independent Newspapers. She works as freelance journalist, media communication strategist and researcher.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL