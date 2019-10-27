Africa must avoid being recolonised

The always-down-for-a-party African politicians took their aimless foreign relations to the next level this week: Russian Roulette! Did they not read about what the Russians possibly did to Hillary Clinton’s presidential ambitions?
Whenever a foreign power invites African politicians to a summit (about Africa) they are guaranteed a full house. Our “wabenzi” are forever eager to mingle with fellow Africans - to others - at a venue far from the realities of their own countries. It does not matter if their doctors or teachers are on strike for better pay; or if their electorate cannot trust the water coming out of their taps. The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi was opened by President Vladimir Putin.
“We currently export to Africa $25 billion worth of food - which is more than we export in arms, at $15bn. In the next four to five years I think we should be able to double this trade,” Putin was quoted to have said.
China was the first BRICS country in 2000 to set up the Forum for China-Africa Co-operation.