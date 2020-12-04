ANC's 'step aside' ruling must adhere to the rule of law

The 53rd National Conference reaffirmed the preceding National General Council (NGC) Resolution on the setting up of Integrity Commissions at all levels of the organization (ANC), and declared: “More urgent steps should be taken to protect the image of the organisation and enhance its standing in society by ensuring, among others, that urgent action is taken to deal with public officials, leaders and members of the ANC who face damaging allegations of improper conduct. “In addition, measures should be put in place to prevent abuse of power or office for private gain or factional interests.” As a leader of the ANC I share and have an abiding respect for the values enshrined in the ANC Constitution, its policies and processes. I also consider it my obligation to ensure that I lead from the front in tackling the scourge of corruption, maladministration and malfeasance within the ranks of ANC cadres and within the ranks of government which is led by our movement, the ANC. In this regard, I also observe that the 2017 Nasrec conference, in reflecting on corruption, noted that there is an increase in corruption, factionalism, dishonesty and other negative practices that seriously threaten the goals and support of the ANC.

The following emerged from that conference:

● Every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices must account to the Integrity Commission immediately or face disciplinary processes.

● People who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures should be summarily suspended.

● The ANC should publicly disassociate itself from anyone, whether business donor, supporter or member, accused of corruption or reported to be involved in corruption.

● Require ANC leaders to make regular declarations of financial interests.

● Conduct lifestyle audits of all ANC leaders and public representatives.

● Develop a clear policy on ANC leaders and their family members doing business with the state.

We must acknowledge that once one accepts a leadership position, a higher standard of behaviour applies.

It is imperative that these tendencies which threaten the goals and support of the ANC must be ferociously resisted and uprooted. However, upholding the values enshrined in the ANC constitution and the Freedom Charter is inextricably linked to the rule of law.

Ensuring integrity in both our personal behaviour and in government starts with respect for the constitutional rights of all citizens, including our members accused of crimes.

It involves an acceptance that ultimately a court should be making a public determination of guilt or innocence.

In the process, the rule of law and independence of the judiciary must always be protected and preserved. To detract in any way from this principle would be to dismantle one of the crucial cornerstones of democracy.

When the requirement that an accused member “must account to the Integrity Commission immediately” is viewed in this context it raises ethical and moral dilemma for members – how does one “account” for an indictment when the NPA has only issued an indictment and no other evidence to enable the member to understand the full nature of the accusations against him?

At a very early stage of the criminal process when the NPA has not yet made discovery or provided the accused with any exculpatory evidence how does a member “account” in the dark?

To caution the Integrity Committee against operating in contravention of the rule of law does not mean that the ANC Integrity Commission is a useless paper tiger.

It simply means a recognition of certain constraints on its powers when it deals with arrest of individuals and indictment for crimes allegedly committed more than five(5) years ago.

The requirement that “every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices must account to the Integrity Commission immediately or face disciplinary processes” must be contextualized.

I have no doubt that the IC is empowered to investigate with rigour and fairness, and expose without fear or favour, behaviour that deliberately impairs, or could impair, the honesty, impartiality or efficacy of official conduct wherever it occurs in the ANC-led government.

This mandate is enshrined in Rule 24 of the Constitution of the ANC, which states that its top officials and its National Executive Committee may: “… refer to the Integrity Commission any unethical or immoral conduct by a member which brings or could bring or has the potential to bring or as a consequence thereof brings the ANC into disrepute.”

The purpose of the Integrity Commission is obviously to protect the reputation and integrity of the ANC, it is appropriate that more than criminality or illegality in the conduct of ANC members should be covered by the functions of the commission.

Reputational damage can follow from misconduct that is neither criminal nor illegal.

The pivotal question is whether an indictment or accusation of a crime, without more, and even before the NPA has produced any evidence or complied with its constitutional duties to provide exculpatory evidence to the accused must inevitably place a burden on ANC members to prove their innocence?

In the context of cases in which the NPA has indicted a person, the IC must take into account that a prosecutor has the responsibility of a minister of justice and not simply that of an advocate.

This responsibility carries with it specific obligations to see that the defendant is accorded procedural justice, that guilt is decided upon the basis of sufficient evidence, and that special precautions are taken to prevent and to rectify the conviction of innocent persons.

An indictment no matter how well crafted does not assume the status of evidence.

The IC is also obligated to respect the rule of law and ensure in respect of ANC members so accused that defendant is accorded procedural justice, that his guilt is decided upon the basis of sufficient evidence, and that special precautions are taken to prevent and to rectify the conviction of innocent persons based upon press releases and stories written in gossip columns of newspapers.

The IC must be particularly alive to the reality that prosecutors are increasingly publicizing allegations against suspects in the media only to ask for endless postponement for “investigation” when the matter appears before a Court.

The IC must be alive to the fact that our laws prohibit extrajudicial statements that have a substantial likelihood of prejudicing an adjudicatory proceeding.

In the context of a criminal prosecution, a prosecutor's extrajudicial statement can create the additional problem of increasing public condemnation of the accused.

But that does not mean that an IC can join in the lynch-mob condemnation of the accused simply because he happens to be a card-carrying member of the ANC.

Although the announcement of an indictment, for example, will necessarily have severe consequences for the accused, a prosecutor can, and should, avoid comments which have no legitimate law enforcement purpose and have a substantial likelihood of increasing public opprobrium of the accused.

Equally the IC must avoid taking actions against accused ANC members simply on the basis of public clamor for revenge or simply to proof that it takes a strong stance against alleged corruption.

In the criminal courts, the standard of proof is high.

An accused person is entitled to the benefit of a reasonable doubt as to her or his guilt. If the version of the accused persons is regarded by the criminal courts as reasonably possibly true, then any person who has actually committed a criminal act is entitled to be acquitted.

The IC would be acting with less integrity if it demanded that an accused prove his innocence or explain why the NPA indicted him in the first place.

It should be recognized that an adverse finding by the Integrity Commission could lead to disciplinary proceedings, expulsion, suspension, the laying of criminal charges, or the institution of civil proceedings against the miscreant member.

But the “innocent until proven guilty” maxim of the criminal law is applicable with reference to the work of the Integrity Commission.

This principle is enshrined in the ANC constitution and is not simply a slogan meaning that those facing criminal charges are entitled to a fair trial and to “be presumed innocent, to remain silent, and not to testify during the proceedings” as section 35(3) (h) of the Bill of Rights puts it.

For instance if the IC insist that an ANC must answer its questions even if it means creating a risk of self-incrimination then the IC may be violating an important provision of the country’s constitution.

The NPA is entitled to subpoena transcripts or records of any proceedings before the IC which may reflect the substance of an ANC member’s testimony.

If the rule of law is to mean anything in the functioning of the Integrity Commission, it cannot be used as a backdoor channel to provide evidence to the NPA under the guise of examining integrity of its members.

One must avoid casuistry here - the process of determining, at its lowest, whether the conduct of the member has the potential to bring the ANC into disrepute inevitably involves determining whether the impugned “conduct” took place at all.

In a criminal indictment and trial the act or “conduct” is the “actus reus” that must be proven by the NPA.

Even if the IC was to restrict itself to the mere “potential” to bring the party into disrepute it is impossible to avoid dealing with the elements of the crime.

* Penned by a concerned member of the African National Congress.

