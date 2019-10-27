I feel tired because I’m sick of white people asking every time when black people are going to stop blaming racism and apartheid for many of the ills in our country. They will never understand our pain and our anger, I think, and I feel even more tired and angry.
I feel tired when I think of how, even as a reasonably accomplished individual, I have to convince mainly white South Africans I’m competent.
I feel tired when I think back to the time I was appointed as editor of the Cape Times, and the media reported that I was young, conjuring up all the bad attributes that they associate with being young: inexperienced, impulsive, etc. White editors, who were younger than me, were not described as young, but as whiz kids and other words celebrating excellence.
I get tired when I read stories like the one about the black family who was asked to leave a Camps Bay house they rented for a holiday, only because they are black.