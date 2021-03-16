Are chemicals in vaccines as dangerous as they sound?

Elize Smit The outbreak of the coronavirus has brought to the fore the role of vaccines in public health and in the control of diseases. Vaccines play an important role in public health and disease control. The active ingredients in vaccines are known as immunogens – they are responsible for preparing the body’s natural defences to fight against viruses or bacteria. Vaccines also contain excipients (or chemicals) that are necessary to ensure that the immunogens can be delivered to the body. The safety of chemicals in vaccines has been widely debated, especially on social media.

From a young age we are told that chemicals are dangerous. This is true for most of the chemicals typically found in households (like cleaning supplies), but in reality we often come in contact with other substances that can also be described as “chemicals”. It is important to understand that there are some chemicals that are dangerous, but there are also many chemicals that play an important role in our everyday lives.

It is easy to find long lists of chemicals (with hard-to-pronounce names) that are present in vaccines. Just reading these lists will leave most of us shuddering or stuttering.

Unfortunately, the system for naming chemicals was not designed for readability. The tendency to distrust the unknown is also embedded in human nature. When turning to the internet to find out more about these chemicals, one often comes across safety data sheets.

Safety data sheets are important scientific documents that help us understand what we are dealing with when it comes to chemicals. Every chemical has its own unique safety data sheet and it is important to keep in mind that the information provided is for that specific chemical, in the concentration and form that is stated in the data sheet.

Be wary of websites that quote the potential health effects in these safety data sheets out of context.

When preparing pharmaceutical formulations, including vaccines, chemicals of high quality are used. These chemicals have to comply with strict standards, such as those set out by the British Pharmacopoeia and the Merck Index. These standards require that all chemicals undergo detailed analytical tests. Even the trace amounts of heavy metals in these chemicals have to fall below specified levels to be regarded as safe.

The Johnson &Johnson vaccine for Covid-19 is being distributed in South Africa. The vaccine contains some chemicals that we come in contact with on a daily basis, including sodium chloride (the chemical name for table salt), citric acid monohydrate (the chemical responsible for the tart taste in citrus fruit) and ethanol (the active ingredient in liquor). It also contains 2-hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin (HBCD), which in essence consists of substituted glucose molecules that are bound together.

Because this chemical has a hydrophilic (water soluble) and hydrophobic (fat soluble) region, it can be used to increase the solubility of immunogens. The toxicology of HBCD has been studied in depth and it is generally classified as non-toxic.

Another interesting excipient (or chemical) in the vaccine is polysorbate 80, which is a polyoxyethylene sorbitan fatty acid ester. This chemical is a nonionic surfactant and emulsifier. To understand what this chemical does, it helps to consider the example of salad dressing, which often consists of a mixture of oil and vinegar. If shaken vigorously, these liquids mix, but on standing the phases separate and two layers are observed. An emulsifier can be used to ensure that this separation does not occur. In a similar way, polysorbate 80 acts as a stabiliser in the vaccine. It is also widely used in various products, from food (like ice cream) to cosmetics and multivitamins.

To determine if a chemical is dangerous, we need to consider how and where it is used. The concentration (or relative amount) of a chemical that one is exposed to is also crucial. It is therefore reassuring to know that the quality and quantity of chemicals used in a vaccine are strictly monitored, to ensure that it is safe.

Every chemical in a vaccine is there for a specific reason, it has to comply with strict safety standards, and it helps to make the vaccine more effective.

* Dr Elize Smit is a lecturer in the Department of Chemical Sciences, Faculty of Science, at the University of Johannesburg. Technical assistance regarding pharmaceutical formulations provided by Thea Brand.