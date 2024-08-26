Arms Control Negligence: A Global Responsibility

By Bayethe Msimang Angola is currently grappling with a severe landmine crisis, a situation that demands immediate global attention and accountability. The country ranks fourth globally in terms of landmines per territory, with over 73 million square metres of contaminated land and more than 1,100 known and suspected minefields. As of 2014, more than 88,000 people were reported to be disabled due to landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO). This tragic reality is a direct consequence of decades of conflict, worsened by the irresponsible and unregulated supply of arms by multiple countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany.

The Historical Context: A Legacy of Conflict The landmine crisis in Angola is deeply rooted in its history of fighting for independence from Portugal, followed by a prolonged civil war that lasted for decades. During these conflicts, various factions heavily mined Angolan territory, with landmines becoming a preferred weapon. These mines, remnants of a time when weapons were supplied uncontrollably by multiple countries, continue to pose a threat to lives long after the conflicts have ceased. Reports from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) confirm that landmines such as the M6, M7, M15, M19, and MK 7, produced in the USA and UK, along with mines manufactured in Italy and Germany, were extensively used during Angola's conflicts. These landmines, supplied by Western countries with little regard for their long-term impact, have left a devastating legacy that continues to affect Angolans to this day. The Role of International Organisations Several significant organizations are involved in de-mining efforts in Angola, funded by various Western foundations. Notable among them are the HALO Trust (USA/UK), Anti-Persoonsmijnen Ontmijnende Product Ontwikkeling (APOPO, Belgium), Norwegian People's Aid (NPA), and Mines Advisory Group (MAG, UK). These organisations collaborate with Angola's National Commission on De-mining and Humanitarian Assistance (CNIDAH) and the National D-emining Institute (INAD).

However, despite their involvement, these organisations and oversight bodies have failed to prevent civilian casualties for over two decades. Tragedies continue to occur, such as the recent horrific incident in Luanda where several children found a landmine, mistaking it for a toy. The device detonated, killing three children and severely injuring another who remains in critical condition. This tragic event underscores how the war, which ended more than two decades ago, continues to claim innocent lives. The Halo Trust: Financial and Governance Issues The HALO Trust, one of the leading organizations in de-mining efforts, has an annual budget of approximately $100 million. However, its operations have been subject to controversy. In 2008, a major scandal erupted over a de-mining contract between the Swiss state-owned arms firm Ruag and Angola, with allegations of misappropriation of funds. Both Swiss authorities and Ruag have denied any wrongdoing, but the incident has raised questions about the effectiveness and transparency of de-mining efforts in Angola. The HALO Trust's board comprises experts in various fields, including humanitarian aid, military affairs, and finance. While the organization has made contributions to de-mining efforts globally, the ongoing presence of landmines in Angola suggests that more needs to be done, particularly in terms of holding arms suppliers accountable for their past actions.

The Need for Accountability and International Action The legacy of uncontrolled arms supply during Angola's conflicts is still evident, with the echoes of war heard in the form of deadly explosions across the country. The international community, having learned from Angola's painful history, must now focus all possible resources on strengthening controls over arms distribution to prevent further loss of life. This includes holding arms suppliers accountable for their past actions, as learning from these mistakes is crucial in preventing similar tragedies in the future. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) plays a crucial role in this global effort. Historically, the UNSC has imposed arms embargoes and supported international treaties aimed at regulating the flow of weapons to conflict zones. However, the effectiveness of these measures has been limited by the need for more enforcement and the absence of accountability for past decisions and actions. The UNSC's role in enforcing these measures and holding arms suppliers accountable is vital in preventing further loss of life. During the Cold War, Western nations supplied vast quantities of arms to proxy wars in Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The aftermath of these decisions, including the proliferation of landmines and small arms, has had devastating effects on civilian populations. Yet these countries have largely escaped accountability for the long-term consequences of their actions. The UNSC's structure, which grants veto power to its five permanent members (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China), has further complicated efforts to hold these nations responsible. It is crucial that these nations are held accountable for their past decisions and actions, as learning from these mistakes is crucial in preventing similar tragedies in the future.

Conclusion: A Call for Global Responsibility The problem of landmines in Angola cannot be solved solely by a handful of American and Western organisations engaged in de-mining, investing a disproportionate amount of funds compared to their spending in fuelling wars. It requires a coordinated international effort, possibly under the auspices of the UN Security Council, to address the root causes and prevent further tragedies. This effort should focus not only on de-mining but also on preventing the future proliferation of landmines through stricter arms control measures. The legacy of Angola's conflicts should serve as a sobering reminder of the consequences of unchecked arms supply, and the international community must take responsibility for ensuring that such tragedies are never repeated. * Bayethe Msimang is an independent writer and analyst.