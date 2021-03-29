BRICS and emergence of the Quad

By Sanjay Kapoor A day before the first virtual leadership summit of the Quadrilateral Group (Quad) – comprising the US, Japan, Australia, and India – a tweet from the vice-president of India’s ruling BJP party, Subramanian Swamy, brought to the fore grave misgivings many nationalist Indians have towards a China-centered BRICS. He wanted India to get out of BRICS now that Quad, a grouping opposed to Chinese “expansion”, had been created. Swamy’s social media intervention was prompted by the violent standoff between the armies of India and China that resulted in scores of deaths at the contested border in the cold desert of Ladakh. India had diminished its business deals, banned many of its apps, but did not cut diplomatic ties with China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was so careful about not antagonising China that he did not mention its name even once when he described the tension at the border. Perhaps Modi had a different perspective about the military standoff and the forces that were aggravating tension between the two countries and hence wanted to normalise relations with China, with whose leader, Xi Jinping, he had had 18 meetings during his six-year tenure.

Quite expectedly, the Indian government is unlikely to heed the advice of Swamy to leave BRICS or follow former US official Alice Wells’ suggestions that it should “increase investment in Quad” rather than give preference to engagement with organisations like BRICS or RIC, in which China plays a key role.

India’s pugnacious foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (a former diplomat), has made it amply clear that the country would sit on both of the high tables, as it perceives itself as a global power that enjoys strategic autonomy on issues of national interest. In many ways the reading of the Indian government about where it truly belongs – with BRICS countries – is more realistic than that of its boisterous supporters that gloat over the fact that it is part of a rich man’s club of the US-led Quad.

The Chinese government perhaps understands India’s discomfort with Quad and how it is being hustled into an alliance that does not really factor in its fears and concerns. Quad is more about putting pressure on China to allow freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific waters.

India’s concerns are more territorial as it shares an undefined, contentious 4 500km border with China, its superpower neighbour. Both the countries have fought one war in 1962 and have since then found ways to maintain peace, except for the bloody skirmish last year that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and scores injured. China also suffered many casualties.

Despite an unsettled border and recent allegations of transgressions, the two countries have soaring trade of around US$100 billion. Chinese imports peaked even during the period of tension and the pandemic.

Expectedly, the Chinese government’s decision to back India as the host of the this year’s BRICS summit is driven by the same considerations that may have gotten Brazil, Russia, India and China to come together in 2006 and endeavour to craft a new world order different from the one under the sway of the Western powers. Later in 2010, South Africa added the “S” to the four-nation compact and changed its rubric to BRICS.

The government of India has issued a calendar of events for BRICS and there is a likelihood that both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, will attend the summit.

A summit meeting in Delhi, if it takes place, would be an important endorsement for the grouping that was to provide motor force to a slowing world economy during the period of economic meltdown in 2008. BRICS has 41 percent of the world population, 24 percent of the global GDP, 16 percent of the world trade and 29.3 percent of the world’s landmass. In other words, if it gathers momentum and gains cohesion, BRICS can be a force for change and good, in a part of the world that has been mired in poverty and misery – aggravated by the global pandemic.

The Quad, which endeavours to keep New Delhi in its fold, has the objective of containing China. The Quad blames China for the spread of the coronavirus and is providing funds to an Indian company to manufacture 1 billion vaccines that will be distributed to some countries. India has already been distributing free vaccines free to many poor countries.

Both South Africa and India have been lobbying with the World Trade Organisation to lift issues of intellectual property rights or patents from vaccines so that poor nations of the global South could provide their citizens relief from the virus. Though various governments have financially supported the development of these vaccines, global pharmaceutical companies are raking in windfall profits are resisting this move.

BRICS, which has three of its members – China, Russia and India – holding their vaccine patents, could respond to the needs of 132 countries that still have not accessed the vaccine to fight the unrelenting global pandemic. This is likely to be a key topic for discussion at the upcoming BRICS summit.

