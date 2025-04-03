Budget 2025 | The DA's own goal is being cheered by their GNU partners

Let's face it. We all expected DA leader John Steenhuissen to summon president Cyril Ramaphosa to resolve the deadlock over the budget. It is after-all, a pattern. The DA, since entering the Government of National Unity (GNU) has flexed its muscles, thrown tantrums, threatened a crash in the rand and behaved like it has veto power over all of God's creations in the GNU.

Steenhuissen's whistle calling to Ramaphosa at the slightest disagreement always ended with the ANC submitting to their demands - even if they packaged it as a 'compromise'. Except this time. ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula must be popping the champagne, dancing in his Louis Vuitton, doing a jiggy jiggy happy dance, anticipating the DA's withdrawal from the GNU, finally.

He's been pushing them to the edge with his taunting. He's been that annoying mosquito constantly taking a swipe at the DA with his vitriol dares. I'm pretty sure this is with the consent of Ramaphosa - they seem to be playing good cop/bad cop. And now, Mbalula, with other GNU partners are waiting for the DA to make good on their threat to leave the GNU if the budget goes ahead. The DA can't, afterall, be player and referee. They can't have their cupcake and eat it too. Me thinks they've been enjoying cupcakes too long with Ramaphosa.

The DA, unfortunately, has held the GNU to ransom since its inception. Not a bad thing, given the goals has always benefitted the country even if it came with massaging the DA's often inflated ego at times. But, before I stand accused of DA bashing, let me make it clear. I've warmed up to the party since they've joined the GNU. Sure, their leadership has been annoying with their 21% election victory.

But, locally, they've been delivering - especially in KZN where they hold key positions. Portfolios headed by the DA have seen a turnaround like no other. And their heads have become darlings of the media with their communication style. Accessible on WhatsApp, transparent, humble and readily available. The DA has always had a well oiled communication machine and that's been their biggest triumph over all other parties. But its the leadership's behaviour, that arrogance and Klugscheisser (smartass) mentality which has made them obnoxious and highly disliked by all GNU partners.

Even that has not bothered the DA which sees itself as the ONLY party worthy in the GNU. Its often hinted, by way of their actions, that they have the ANC by the balls and that a simple summoning of Ramaphosa to the DA naughty corner will always be enough to get the GNU to tow the DA line. And it has been. Until now. Its a defining moment. No doubt the DA does not want to leave the GNU.

Too much is at stake. Positions, benefits, power, ability to be in the driving seat and not screaming passengers. They've had their cupcake and eaten it. They've charmed the markets, gone globe trotting, sashayed with world leaders, boasted about how they have been the game changer in the GNU. They've juggled being GNU partners while still throwing shade at their partners at the same time. Supported the GNU while criticising the ANC's service delivery locally - a tactic aimed at local governance. They want more municipalities, they've said that openly.

But they simply cannot continue to act like an opposition party in the GNU. The ANC, in its leaked audio, made this clear. They've had enough of the DA's shade. Enough of the DA's attempts to take credit for everything that goes right and blame the ANC when things don't. But there's just one problem. The DA did not expect this outcome. They're heading to court to challenge the budget outcome, but can they still be part of the GNU and take itself to court? The DA's own goal is a spectacular coup for the ANC. It's given the ANC wings - once clipped by the DA. It reminds me of my favourite fable of the frog and the scorpion, and it goes like this. A scorpion, unable to swim, asks a frog to carry it across a river. The frog hesitates, fearing the scorpion's sting. 'But it wont be in my interests to sting you, if I did, we will both die as I won't be able to cross the river!' replies the scorpion.

The frog, trusting the scorpion's words, agrees to help him cross the river, and the scorpion hops onto the Frog's back. Halfway across the scorpion stings the frog, dooming them both. As they both drown, dying frog asks cries out and asks the scorpion 'why?! Why did you sting me, now we're both going to die!'The scorpion replies: 'I can't help it! It's in my nature!'. The moral of the story is that some individuals act according to their nature, even when it is against their own interest or self-destructive.

The question is, which is the scorpion and which is the frog between the ANC and the DA in the latest fiasco over the budget. Time will tell. ** Zohra Teke is an independent writer and journalist.