Mbalula went as far as to say he would see to it that this happens speedily, adding, that’s why he is called “Mr Fix It”.
While his remarks may often be humorous, the reality is that the government doesn’t have time to make promises, but needs to act. Furthermore, trains aren’t the only mode of public transport that needs a complete overhaul.
For years, taxis were, and continue to be, the most utilised mode of transport, servicing thousands of commuters.
Statistics previously published on the Arrive Alive website showed that the taxi industry, which reportedly has a turnover of up to R16.5billion, accounts for 65% of the national public transport used, while 20% of commuters use buses and 15% trains.