If there is one person whose music can get a body to sway, it is DJ Jazzy D. But nothing moved me as much as his passionate plea on the evening of Friday, December 13, for people to support his “Feed a family on Christmas day” drive. His tearful, honest exposition of the anguish of going hungry on Christmas day was heart-wrenching and deeply thought-provoking. How do we live comfortably, knowing that others are starving?
Clause 10 of South Africa’s Bill of Rights states that, “Everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected.” Furthermore, clause 27(1.b) asserts that, “Everyone has the right to have access to - sufficient food and water”. It is ideal that the state creates conditions for the Bill of Rights to be realized by facilitating, amongst others, a climate conducive for all to develop and apply our natural abilities for self sustenance. Where the capacity of the state however, is lacking, citizens must step in. Caring about others and sharing our resources does not imply imperviousness to the structural inhibitors of economic justice; nor are they acts of disempowering, condescending pity. Caring and sharing should be natural qualities to be espoused by all of humanity.
South Africa is battling to escape its economic slump. Regardless of the domestic and international reasons for the state of our economy; we cannot ignore the reality that at least one out of every four people in our country are without work, and more than 50 percent live below the poverty line. Though on the decline, millions still go hungry everyday.