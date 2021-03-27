'Charm' Govender was the epitome of a dedicated cadre

Ebrahim Ebrahim The untimely demise of Pathasavasvaran Samotharan (Charm) Govender has shocked and saddened us all. A community worker, a freedom fighter, and a dedicated civil servant is no more. Charm was, from an early age, the epitome of a dedicated cadre whose liberation activities encompassed all the revolutionary activities of our time. From his student days and growing up under the oppressive apartheid state, Charm developed a political consciousness that found him among the ranks of revolutionary freedom fighters. He was a revolutionary for “all seasons.” In his student days, he was very active in student politics at the University of Durban Westville in the late 1970s and sought to organise and conscientise students in the struggle for freedom. He then became a member of the Natal Indian Congress and campaigned for the lifting of the ban on mass organisations and fought for a democratic transition in our country.

Knowing the strength of the apartheid regime, Charm found himself in the ranks of the ANC political underground and finally Umkhonto We Sizwe – the armed wing of the ANC. Coming from working class surroundings, and mindful of the plight of the workers in our country, he joined the underground South African Communist Party (SACP).

Charm worked in an underground unit called MJK under the leadership of Moe Shaik. Given his fierce discipline and dedication, and the trust he acquired in the ranks of the movement, he was recruited to be part of Operation Vula, a covert project set up by ANC President OR Tambo for the infiltration of senior cadres of the movement into the country.

Charm was also an underground political activist and helped to organise the ANC political underground and distribute movement literature to the people in his area.

Charm epitomised what it meant to be a peoples’ cadre, and was never far from where the people were. He was a community leader and organised grassroots organisations both in Chatsworth and in the greater Durban area.

He took up the peoples’ grassroots struggles against poverty, the lack of housing, exorbitantly high rent and water charges, as well as poor service delivery, among other issues. He always believed in the strength of people to succeed in organising themselves in any struggle.

In this sense he participated in and led numerous peoples’ grassroots organisations such as the Chatsworth Housing Action Committee, the Chatsworth Early Learning Centre, and numerous other grassroots bodies.

In democratic South Africa, he served the government in the South African Revenue Service but also continued his community service in the Gandhi Development Trust, the Kharwastan Civic Association, the Satyagraha newspaper, the Monty Naicker Commemoration Committee, to name a few.

Charm dedicated his life’s work to the liberation of our people. Above all, he had a great deal of humility, which was one of his most endearing and remarkable attributes. He was unflinching in his discipline and even in the most trying circumstances he was never wanting in cadre discipline, and always held high the moral values of the liberation movement.

He never ever sought recognition or fame, and had a very sharp mind and an ability to concretely analyse any situation, giving leadership where it was needed. Charm was staunchly against all forms of corruption and believed in the power of ordinary people.

We will never forget his charming smile even under very difficult circumstances. If one ever wanted to understand what the true meaning of Ubuntu is, one only has to look at the record of how Charm conducted himself on a daily basis, and the concern he showed for the well-being of others.

His loving wife Maggie has been by his side throughout and is a carbon copy of her husband’s commitment and values.

HAMBA KAHLE Comrade Charm.

* Ebrahim Ebrahim is an ANC veteran and stalwart of the Struggle.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.