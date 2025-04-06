By Michael Andisile Mayalo On April 2, 2025, the United States announced a significant escalation in its ongoing trade conflict with China and other key trading partners, imposing a sweeping set of "reciprocal tariffs," including a 34 percent tariff hike on Chinese imports.

This unilateral action, presented as a response to alleged trade imbalances, represents a dangerous turn toward economic isolationism and threatens to destabilise the global economy. In response, China has firmly rejected these measures, reaffirming its commitment to free, fair, and multilateral trade practices that benefit all nations. For years, China has advocated for open markets, equal trading conditions, and a rules-based international trading system.

The country has demonstrated time and again that protectionism, no matter how it is framed, is ultimately counterproductive — not just for the nation imposing the tariffs but for the global community as a whole. China’s immediate condemnation of the US tariffs, along with its decision to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods starting April 10, is not only a defence of its own national interests but also an assertion of the values that underpin global trade: fairness, equality, and mutual benefit. The United States has long justified its tariffs as a response to what it perceives as unfair trade practices, claiming that other countries, particularly China, benefit from imbalanced trade relationships.

However, the facts speak differently. The World Trade Organization (WTO) rules have been established to ensure that all nations can trade on a level playing field, without the interference of unjust tariffs or protectionist measures. By imposing these new tariffs, the US is undermining the very principles that have allowed for decades of economic growth and cooperation.

As Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated: "The U.S. announced tariff hikes on imports from many countries, including China, under the pretext of reciprocity. This gravely violates WTO rules and undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system. China firmly rejects this and will do what is necessary to defend our legitimate rights and interests." This sentiment reflects the broader concern that the US is willing to sacrifice the stability of the global trading system for short-term economic and political gain. China’s stance against these tariffs is grounded in the belief that trade wars have no winners.

History has shown that the imposition of tariffs — while often framed as a temporary solution to trade imbalances — ultimately harms both the countries involved and the global economy. Protectionism disrupts supply chains, raises consumer prices, and stifles innovation. In the case of US tariffs on Chinese goods, American consumers and businesses are the ones who will pay the price, as they face higher costs for everyday products, from electronics to clothing. The irony is that the US administration’s protectionist rhetoric, which seeks to shield American industries from foreign competition, ends up hurting the very people it aims to protect.

The economic consequences of these tariffs extend far beyond US-China trade. Global supply chains are deeply interconnected, with many products and components passing through multiple countries before reaching consumers. Tariff hikes and retaliatory measures only serve to disrupt these established networks, causing inefficiency and economic uncertainty across industries. In sectors like technology, agriculture, and manufacturing, businesses are facing the painful reality that protectionism does not lead to economic growth but rather a fragmentation of markets and higher costs for everyone involved.

The US is not only engaging in a trade war with China but also with other nations, undermining global partnerships and weakening the foundations of international cooperation. By turning inward and imposing tariffs unilaterally, the US risks isolating itself from its global allies, many of whom are also critical players in the global economy. This isolationist approach could have long-term consequences, diminishing the US's leadership role on the world stage and eroding the international trust that has been cultivated over decades of multilateral diplomacy.

China’s decision to impose retaliatory tariffs is not a step toward further escalation but a necessary response to protect its interests and those of the broader global economy. By matching the US tariffs, China is sending a clear message that it will not tolerate unjust trade practices and that global trade must operate on the basis of equality and respect for established rules. China’s call for consultation and negotiation, rather than conflict, is a reminder that trade disputes should be resolved through dialogue, not punitive measures.

The benefits of trade go far beyond the bilateral level, offering opportunities for growth and development to all nations involved. China’s economic rise over the past few decades is a testament to the power of international cooperation and open markets. It is a reminder that fair trade, rather than protectionism, is the key to achieving long-term economic success for all nations. The US must recognise that the era of protectionism is over.

The future of global trade depends on cooperation, not confrontation. China’s firm opposition to US tariffs is a call for dialogue, for fairness, and for a return to the principles that have made global trade a driver of prosperity for decades. It is time for the US to realise that building walls through tariffs will only lead to greater division, not greater economic security. The world is interconnected, and no nation can thrive in isolation.

In the end, China’s fight against US tariffs is not just about economic interests — it is about defending a global trading system that has benefited all nations and ensured peace and stability for decades. By standing firm against these tariffs, China is advocating for the future of global economic cooperation, and that is something worth fighting for. This ongoing trade dispute, while disruptive, offers an important opportunity for the global community to reaffirm the principles of fairness, equity, and cooperation in trade.