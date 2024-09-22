COMMENT: Death at King Shaka International Airport raises alarms over inadequate emergency protocols

This week, deputy health minister Dr Joe Phaahla, announced that deaths due to major non- communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic lower respiratory diseases in South Africa has increased over 20 years. Surely, with this sobering thought in mind, award-winning airports should have working emergency equipment and faster reaction times, especially when a passenger suffers a heart attack.

Only a few days ago, IOL reported on the death of a male passenger at the domestic terminal. Passengers had just arrived in Durban from Cape Town when the man, believed to be in his mid-50's experienced a massive health complication. Despite Acsa issued a statement reading; “Emergency services were immediately called and attended to him, but he was unfortunately declared dead on the scene", Lauren Shaw, a passenger on the same flight, said the man's life could have been saved if emergency staff contracted to the airport responded faster and had working equipment.

Taking to Facebook, Shaw said the airport's automated external defibrillator (AED) was out of order. An AED is a portable device that can be used to treat a person whose heart has suddenly stopped working - what happened in this case. An ‘out of order’ sign over the KSIA AED machine housing unit. Picture: Lauren Shaw Shaw said there was no clear emergency plan in place.

“I ran to the counter and asked them to call the emergency line and their colleagues at the international terminal to see if their AED was working. I ran to an airline employee and told him to get hold of the international terminal for an AED and to call for medics. I ran to the upstairs hall and looked if there was another AED close by - nothing," she said. She explained that two paramedics arrived, at least 15 minutes after the man collapsed, with a medical bag and oxygen tank. "The patient was handed over to the paramedics for them to take over CPR, yet oxygen was administered," Shaw said.

Shaw recalled sitting on the ground, trying to catch her breath, in horror at what was happening. "Seeing the silver blanket being taken out absolutely broke me. I sobbed. And I felt so helpless. And I felt anger.

An empty AED housing unit at the Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Supplied IOL understands that ER24 is contracted to manage emergencies at the KSIA. In response to an email by IOL, ER24 stated; "From the time ER24 received the emergency call from the air traffic control room, ER24 medics were immediately dispatched. Unfortunately, on arrival, the patient showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on scene. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and bystanders affected by the incident." According to vice president of the Emergency Care Society of SA and an intermediate life support paramedic, Kyle van Reenen, in terms of the contract that's in place, there should be an ambulance manned with the minimum of an intermediate life support paramedic available at the airport 24 hours per day, all year, with advanced life support on call, as and when needed.

"There is a specific time-frame as to the amount of time that emergency services are allowed to take to respond when activated for an emergency, anywhere within the airport. Different priorities are obviously treated more seriously. In this case, where there's an unconscious collapse is a priority 1. Emergency teams would need to be there faster than any other emergency," van Reenen explained. He added that week, AEDs are meant to be checked to ensure that they are functioning. "If they are not, this must be reported to Acsa and Acsa is meant to get the equipment provider to ensure that the AEDs are repaired or replaced.

"Under no circumstances should there be a time when there's a out of order sign, if the machine is deemed to be not in operation. There should have been a replacement unit put in its place," van Reenen told IOL. Acsa issued a statement confirming that the AEDs at KSIA were out of order. "The installed AED model has been discontinued, and ACSA is in the process to procure new models," Mulibana said.

In a case of "would've, should've could've", Mulibana said to mitigate any possible risks, Acsa's medical response strategy has had to be revised to ensure faster response times to emergencies. "In this regard, Acsa has contracted ER24 to provide services for a fully equipped ambulance and paramedics team. ER24 is the primary response to stabilise and resuscitate persons in need at the airport, and transfer to nearby hospitals for further treatment. "The services comprise of basic life support and intermediate life support, as well as advanced life support on an ad hoc basis," Mulibana added.

He said KSIA has an onsite clinic located at domestic departures level that operates from 8am to 4.30pm during the week. "In addition, the airport terminal is equipped with First Aid boxes and appointed first aiders are available throughout the facility," he said. IOL has reached out to Acsa for further clarity on its emergency response procedures - and has yet to receive answers to the questions asked.

A screenshot of the email sent to Acsa Responding to IOL’s request for comment, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said its preliminary investigations indicate that this matter does not fall within the scope and mandate of the Regulator.

“The SACAA will therefore await the outcomes of the investigations by law enforcement authorities to make a final determination,” it added. The Department of Transport has yet to respond to IOL’s query. Meanwhile, there was also an image shared with IOL showing an empty AED housing unit at the Cape Town International Aiport. Acsa has yet to respond to IOL regarding this, and whether the OR Tambo International Airport, proudly proclaimed on its website as “the busiest airport on the continent of Africa”, have working AEDs.

In Acsa’s follow up statement titled, Asa clarifies medical emergency process following an incident at King Shaka International Airport, Mulibana ended the press statement with; “The airport team in collaboration with the airline, worked together to ensure facilitation while being discreet about the occurrence” - and it looks they have succeeded. The Oxford dictionary describes ‘Discreet’ as “careful and prudent in one's speech or actions, especially in order to keep something confidential or to avoid embarrassment.” While a family prepares for the heartache of burying a loved one and the grieving process that follows, it seems the structures supposedly put in place for emergencies, were a complete shambles.

I guess it is more important to be discreet than be held accountable.