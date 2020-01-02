Life saving disaster intervention, crisis management, upholding and restoring human dignity, instilling hope, creating opportunity, empowerment, self sustainability, care of plant, animal and the environment are but some of the essential principles that have evolved during Gift of the Givers twenty seven years of existence.
The year 2020 is upon us. The mere verbalising of it sounds positive, encouraging and spiritual. Converting those positive sentiments into meaningful outcomes requires insightful reflection and a willingness to act. From a Gift of the Givers perspective strengthening logistics, in house human development, expanding volunteer disaster specialists teams, upgrading specialised medical, search and rescue equipment, continuing with drought intervention both in the form of borehole drilling (whilst ensuring stability of aquifers), water tankers, fodder delivery, supporting farmer's wives and farm workers with sustainable projects for economic development and survival are key to meet current challenges.
Expanding our school sanitation programme in the form of constructing "dignified" toilets, modifying our Jumpstart entrepreneur programme for learners, dealing with unparalleled increase in hunger through the provision of quality nutrition both at schools and at tertiary institutions is paramount. Intervening in health related matters through the ongoing funding of "weekend catch up surgery", provision of medical supplies and equipment, infrastructure development, and intervening with medical volunteer teams to support some of the tens of thousands patients, waiting patiently, in faith, that society will come to their rescue to improve quality of health and life expectancy are all part of the 2020 plan.