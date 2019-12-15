This is a resounding affirmation of the next generation’s surging prominence in worldwide efforts to prevent the worst effects of climate change. Greta is the publication’s youngest individual to be chosen for this honour, which dates back to the 1920s.
Greta’s recognition by Time turns the spotlight on the vexed issue of our imperilled planet, and she’s become a leading face of a movement that has inspired millions of other children in at least 100 countries to argue passionately for action against climate change.
The teenager’s honour coincides with COP25, the UN climate change conference, which ended in Madrid, Spain, in the early hours of Saturday.
COP25 was graced by rulers and delegates from almost 200 countries with the purpose of negotiating more ambitious plans to limit global warming to 1.5°C, in line with the Paris Agreement. It also sought to establish new international rules for emissions trading, and broker systems of compensation for poorer countries already affected by global warming.