Cosatu celebrates 35 years: union reflects on past achievements and commits to challenges ahead

Bheki Ntshalintshali COSATU is celebrating 35 years of waging relentless struggle against exploitation in pursuit of social emancipation of both the workers and the working class. This is a momentous occasion for the federation because it allows us to reflect on our past achievements, reflect on our challenges and reaffirm our commitments to waging a relentless struggle against exploitation. The voice of organised workers has consistently been felt since the federation was born 35 years ago on a wide range of policy, legislative and political issues. Workers have achieved concrete victories, partial gains and sometimes they have had to defend progressive measures introduced by the democratic government from being reversed. While there have also been some setbacks, interventions by the organisation have disrupted the progress that has been made by anti-worker and anti-poor forces.

All of this has happened in a rapidly changing and constantly evolving environment, and the federation has had to learn to adapt to different terrains to advance its positions. These include, advocacy, negotiation, engagement through political processes, as well as mass mobilisation.

As we reflect on the three decades and half of our existence, we recognise our achievements, without masking our setbacks.

This anniversary is happening in the midst of a health and economic crisis as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to thousands of deaths and millions of job losses. We believe that this crisis period we are living in poses serious dangers for the workers and the working class.

At this critical period, the role of the labour movement is to study, analyse the emerging developments and then strategise for a coherent and efficient response to these developments.

The current period is characterised by economic inequality, stagnant wages, massive unemployment, deepening poverty and the accumulation of enormous wealth by the few elites.

The Covid-19-inspired economic crisis has exposed and shown the limits of capitalism. This is also a crisis of neo-liberal policies. This whole situation creates a serious risk for the rights of workers.

In response to this crisis, big capital is manoeuvring to strengthen the exploitative system of capitalism to acquire new impetus and use the crisis to gain more profits for themselves and create more wealth concentration as a result. All of this is done at the expense of workers through the intensification of exploitation.

We have already seen a rise in unemployment, a push for the privatisation of public enterprises and a serious attack on collective bargaining and labour rights.

Much has been said about the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), in particular the risks that it poses to the jobs and livelihoods of blue- and white-collar workers as well as the developmental opportunities it offers society.

4IR encompasses all of us working to ensure that the new technologies work for the people and are not used to destroy the people and their livelihoods. Technologies should not be imposed recklessly in a manner that destroys livelihoods, jobs and communities. We need a jobs plan that will act as a guide and a regulatory framework.

Our challenge as unions is to fight to make sure workers’ jobs are protected, to make sure that government and industry plan for a just transition, to work for workers’ lives to improve. If we do not do that, then millions of workers will be thrown into the unemployment line.

Our priority as we celebrate these 35 years is to unite the working class around aims which reflect the present-day needs. This unity should be reflected in organised struggles based on its class interests, starting in workplaces. This is the reason why the federation has declared 2021 as the Year of the Local, that will see us focusing on building the union movement from below.

The last congress resolved to make the recruitment and organising of workers into the federation a priority. The mandate of the congress was to organise the unorganised, increase trade union membership and improve the service that workers get. We are making progress on that front with our recruitment campaign bringing over 120 000 members to the federation since the beginning of the year.

The Covid-19 outbreak has shown that many workers are not protected and are open to joining unions.

We also launched a 40-hour week campaign that will limit the working hours to the maximum of 40 hours. This is part of our bigger drive to usher in decent work for all workers in the country and help with employment creation.

Another priority campaign is the fight against retrenchments, and this involves campaigning for the amendment of LRA Section 189 to make retrenchments negotiable, because employers currently do not have an obligation to consider viable options put forward by the unions as this section only gives an obligation to consult.

We also intend to ensure that the CCMA and the Department of Labour are empowered to deal decisively with issues of non-compliance by employers on implementation of the national minimum wage. That is why the austerity cuts that have impacted the CCMA negatively are a big concern for the workers

We remain committed to our “Living Wage Campaign” and shall be intensifying this campaign because more workers are getting impoverished due to starvation wages.

But the biggest fight for the workers is the defence of collective bargaining that is under attack in both the public and the private sector. The watershed Collective Bargaining, Organising and Campaigns Conference of Cosatu, held on November 11-13 produced a strategic directive for our bargaining, organising and campaigns strategy moving forward.

The conference noted the challenges faced by collective bargaining both in the public and the private sector and resolved that bargaining councils must be further strengthened to grapple with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With many jobs on the line, the conference resolved to develop a retrenchment toolkit that will ensure that retrenchments are indeed the last resort for companies.

On the issue of occupational health and safety, we need to make sure that there are OHS committees in workplaces and that they are functional and beneficial and that we work together with the Department of Employment and Labour to take forward campaigns for safety in the workplace.

There is lot a stake for the workers and if the federation is to survive another 35 years, it needs to champion unity. Workers need to co-operate and give solidarity to each other’s struggle. The fragmentation we have seen over the last three decades has weakened the workers, and this needs to change.

*Bheki Ntshalintshali is Cosatu’s general-secretary