Najib Balala is Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife. Picture: Charles Onyango/Xinhua
Covid-19 calls for a paradigm shift that will change tourism for the better

By Najib Balala Time of article published 45m ago

The year begun on a positive note for Kenya’s tourism with the country  receiving 1 444 670 arrivals between July 2019 and February 2020;  compared to 1 423 548 over the same period last year.

What followed is the greatest health emergency of our times: The c oronavirus disease (Covid-19) - an emergency that has almost brought  the entire world to a standstill, with sectors that contribute to the thriving of  economies being affected, tourism being one of the industries hit hard  globally.

The virus which first broke out in Wuhan, China in November of 2019, has  now found itself spreading across the globe with over 1.3 million infections as of the  last count. This has resulted in total lockdown in some countries and with  this, the closure of businesses and travel.

Governments around the world have also put in place stringent travel and  social restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. The Government of  Kenya has in turn taken bold, but necessary steps to fight this scourge which  include stopping of conferences and events, as well as halting international  flights from coming to the country as among a raft of precautions against  the spread of the virus.

Consequently, the tourism industry in Kenya is predicting losses in the billions  owing to the disruption that has been occasioned by Covid-19 globally.

Currently, several hotels and hospitality establishments have temporarily  closed as human traffic to the outlets has significantly reduced as a result  of the limited movement and restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the  disease.

This said, it is not all gloom and doom for the travel industry. We first need to  accept that recovery from this pandemic will take time and we must be  patient as we recover from it.

Secondly, we need a paradigm shift on the mentality that we have if we  want a quick recovery and better tourism. It is no longer about waiting for  international visitors to come in for tourism to thrive. 

As a country, we must  start appreciating the domestic market and offer them products that are  right for them. Therefore, we need not be dependent on foreign tourism  and start investing heavily on the domestic and regional market. Many of  the international markets established initially with first their own domestic
and regional markets, before looking further. For instance, most of the 82  million tourists that flock into Spain are domestic or from the neighbouring
countries in Europe.

Also, we need to start thinking about promoting intra-Africa tourism. Africa  has a population of about 1.2 billion people, but only receive 62 million  tourists, which is disappointing. As the African adage says, ‘if you want to  go fast, go alone; but if you want to go far, go together.’ 

Now is the time  for Africa. African states must unite and form a federation to promote  tourism within the continent. If we can just have 300-400 million people  travelling within the continent, we can surely boost each other’s jobs and  generate revenue without being dependent on international tourists. 
As a
continent, let us have a strategy on connectivity within the continent, open  sky policy will increase travelers, trade and investment, we should also think
about infrastructure development within Africa from road network,  maritime as well as railway network. Once we have done so, the region is  going to open up and the improved infrastructure is going to upscale the  economy.

Free movement of people is another key aspect we need to look into. We  need to ensure that people can travel from one country to another without  any hindrance of Visas and travel bureaucracy. In Europe, most of the  people can move around in about 27 countries with neither visas nor border  posts. This is the way to go for Africa. This will take time to implement, but if  we start now, in 5 years we will be resilient from any shocks whatsoever,  even travel advisories imposed by the western countries.

Tourism is a leading foreign exchange earner, contributing to about 10% of  Kenya’s GDP. But the impact of tourism goes beyond 20% as it cuts across  other sectors, ranging from manufacturing, agriculture, financial services,  education and many others. The more we focus on promoting travelling  within the continent, the more we shall create jobs and develop our  economies.

So, in Kenya, for the next 2 years, it is imperative for us to look into the  opportunities in our domestic and regional markets. This can only be  achieved when we rethink our marketing strategy, redesign our products  and make the destinations affordable and interactive.

Covid-19, can be an opportunity to act now and expand further to create  more jobs and be self-reliant. 

This time we should also take care of the  communities around us and be sensitive to the environment.

* Najib Balala is Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.
