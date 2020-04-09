Covid-19: In the eye of a perfect storm

The fall the Berlin Wall in 1989 gave rise to a body of literature which rejoiced in the hegemony of the liberal philosophical outlook and capitalism as its economic expression. To the adulation of Western scholars, the political class and economic elites, American political philosopher Francis Fukuyama posited in his 1992 book, The End of History and the Last Man, that humanity had reached “not just the passing of a particular period of post-war history, but the end of history”. This according to Fukuyama, signalled “the end-point of mankind’s ideological evolution and the universalisation of Western liberal democracy as the final form of human government”. From then on, mainstream political and economic discourse proselytised Western liberal democracy and its neoliberal economic structures as the universal, one-size-fits-all form of governance - with attempts to deviate from it considered as an aberration that was met with condemnation. A decade later, in 2002, Fukuyama would turn his back on the end of history thesis in another book, Our Posthuman Future: Consequences of the Biotechnology Revolution, arguing that he had not anticipated the impact of biotechnological innovations in the ordering of human affairs.

Fast forward to last year and the outbreak of Covid-19 provokes memories of Fukuyama’s end of history thesis, not because it heralds the end of humanity, but its effects on the world throws questions about how human society will be organised in the months and years after the disease.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund announced that the world had slid into recession, requiring billions of dollars to be injected into economies globally to avert an apocalypse. Covid-19 threatens to decimate developed and developing economies alike, albeit with varying degrees of impact.

It is in this context that the question about the organisation of human society post-Covid-19 becomes relevant and urgent. Can the world now afford a lacklustre attitude to the ­poverty of the majority, while only a few enjoy a decent quality of life?

As for South Africa, we were already in a technical recession in the first quarter preceding the lockdown. The overwhelming freeze in productivity will no doubt take us into a full recession from which we are unlikely to recover for years.

Many companies are likely to close down, which will in turn lead to job losses, an increase in poverty and inequality, a decline in government revenues and the state’s capacity to cushion the indigent and stimulate economic growth.

The 2008 global financial crisis resulted in many governments in the developed north bailing out private sector companies (what some have referred to as “socialism for the rich”).

One of the criticisms of the bailouts was that they were not accompanied by concomitant systemic reforms to correct the structural failures that led to the crisis.

This has led to calls of Saving ­Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few. One of the chief proponents of this school of thought is former US secretary of labour Robert Reich, who made the call in a 2015 book of that title.

Reich decried “the increasing ­concentration of political power in a corporate and financial elite that has been able to influence the rules by which the economy runs”, with the result that capitalism “is failing to deliver shared prosperity and security”, which perpetuates social inequality and discord.

Economists have projected that Covid-19 will register a greater negative impact on the economies of the world than the 2008 global financial crisis. The need for shared prosperity and security in such a context becomes more pressing, requiring co-ordinated national and global responses.

Locally, more and more businesses will hopefully make meaningful contributions to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Solidarity Fund to respond to the effects of Covid-19. However, the fact a visible and tangible response has come now, at a time of crisis, via charity when the economy has for years been crying out for investments, will not have escaped the keenly observant.

The social and political fragility into which the country and most parts of the world might enter as a result of the socioeconomic effects of Covid-19 may be the arbiter of the wisdom of the peculiarly South African investment strike by business. But it is never too late to mend, and quickly we must mend.

The “increasing concentration of political power in a corporate and financial elite” as Reich put it, requires a strong countervail by forces of the political (and not an adventurous) left.

Poverty and inequality are a civilisational crisis for any society. A crisis of the magnitude that Covid-19 poses can result in leaderless mass responses which would serve no one.

The challenge for the Left is to proffer specific proposals, beyond general propositions, to respond to each and every aspect of the Covid-19 induced socio-economic problems.

This is urgent - we’re in the eye of a perfect storm.

* Khanyile is convenor of the ANCYL Buffalo City region. He writes here in his personal capacity.

