Creating change for women in the workplace

Dr Mosima Mabunda I am writing this between a number of online meetings for the day, the quieter house reminding me that, at least, kids are safely back at school until 2pm. I almost miss seeing the kids faces popping in on our strat sessions.

These many months into a new world of work and life, it still gives me a jolt that this is how we are functioning. So I was not surprised by the recent findings in McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace report, the largest study of the experiences of women and gender inequality in corporate America. Produced in partnership with Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In organisation, the annual report analyses workplace data and the experiences of men and women from the previous year. You can imagine there was a vast difference in results this past year. The data showed that employees are dealing with financial uncertainty, burnout, and mental health issues. The study further found that women are 1.3 times more likely than men to have considered stepping out of the workforce or slowing down their careers – particularly mothers, senior women, and black women. How far this takes us back. How the Covid burden affected women

The US-based report cemented that “working mothers absorb a disproportionate amount of childcare and home-schooling responsibilities, and that [the existing] double shift has grown to a ‘double double’ shift”. It also found that mothers of children under age 10 who are in dual-career couples are twice as likely as men in the same situation, to spend more than five additional hours a day on household responsibilities than they did prior to Covid-19. Other insights from the Melinda French Gates Foundation tell us that there are lasting and unchanging impacts. “Women already did about three quarters of the cleaning, cooking, child-rearing – the unpaid work that, according to economists, makes all paid work possible – and with schools closed and everyone staying closer to home, there’s more demand for caregiving than ever.” “At the same time, disruptions to health systems put important services out of reach for millions of women,” she says.

A Vitality survey late last year found that women were more likely than men to have missed health checks since the start of the pandemic, which could be an indication of these added lockdown burdens and disruptions. What was encouraging was that the majority of women surveyed planned to catch up on missed health checks. I hope, as we are being vaccinated at rapid pace, that this essential self-care is a priority now. The impact on women in the world of work In the workplace study, what worries me is the finding that one in four senior women has considered stepping out of or slowing down their careers. The report highlights the already existing underrepresentation of women in senior roles, with only 21% of executive-level positions held by women.

We know the importance of a supportive network of female role models and what is important here, is the knock-on effect. When a woman in leadership leaves a role, it results in fewer role models to inspire those women further down the pipeline. How vaccination contributes to positive change I’m compelled to think of how to stem the tide of women leaving the workforce before the pipeline disintegrates. Firstly, widespread vaccination will enable the government to reduce lockdown restrictions and allows us to operate optimally, in a more structured and supportive environment. We need time and the freedom to thrive at work, without needs at home at the back of our minds.

Moreover, as lockdown restrictions ease and people are vaccinated, we will also be in a position to proactively engage in healthcare services, including preventative screenings. Self-care starts with looking after one’s own health for holistic wellbeing and enables us to thrive. Importantly, for me, is to consider how this environment affects our mental health as women. The McKinsey report highlighted that mental health is one of the biggest challenges employees face during the Covid-19 period, and from our own data we know that women already have a 30% higher risk of depression and anxiety than men. Completing a mental wellbeing assessment is the first step in becoming aware of one’s mental health. Something that has resonated with me is that despite working “online”, we are busier than ever before. Take a moment to rest. Mentally, mindfulness and meditation can help. Physically, go out in nature, whether it is in a garden or away from your home office, take a holiday if you can and enjoy our beautiful South African environment.

I know we already don’t make enough time for ourselves, but today is a perfect time to start. I hope I’ve reminded you to do this today, while you might be home-schooling, planning meals and maybe, trying to fit in some leisure time for yourself. * Dr Mosima Mabunda is head of Vitality Wellness.