This was not the only incident; others were killed elsewhere in South Africa but didn’t receive the same level of coverage because we are fast becoming inured to the level of violence in this country - and especially the inexorable rise of violent crime.
Foreign embassies certainly aren’t, though.
This week, the Israeli embassy issued a travel advisory to its citizens to be exceptionally aware of the dangers when visiting this country. Ironically, anti-Semitism is not one of them, but violent crime and gender-based violence are.
Israel isn’t the only country to issue a warning to its nationals about our country. The US has a standing warning, Britain routinely warns its citizens, while our own neighbours, Botswana, Lesotho and Zimbabwe took the unprecedented step of cautioning their own nationals after last year’s outbreak of xenophobic violence.