A bruising battle with De Lille and the emergence of a black caucus not supportive of Maimane revealed the cracks in his armour had become fissures.
The DA was punished by voters in the May elections. Many split their votes and voted for Cyril Ramaphosa nationally or the FF+ provincially. When Jacob Zuma was in the presidential hot seat, Maimane questioned the former president’s integrity, using the parliamentary platform.
So when the spotlight turned to Maimane’s lifestyle, and questions over his integrity emerged, the public perception was that Maimane was no longer a bastion of integrity. He was accused of driving a vehicle gifted by disgraced businessman, Markus Jooste. The rental vehicle was paid for by Steinhoff.
There were also claims that Maimane wasn’t paying a market-related lease for the house he currently stays in.