Diwali is much more than the lighting of fireworks.

It is so steeped in history, rich in tradition and wise in its spiritual texts and philosophical teachings, more people should make the effort to broaden their knowledge and understanding of it - as we should with all religions that have survived into modern times.
The trouble is, far too many of us tend to closet ourselves in our own religious, cultural and social silos, we hardly ever allow ourselves exposure to what goes on beyond our own personal spaces.
Whether out of myopic thinking, misguided prejudice, social pressures or just plain apathy, we tend to take the easy way out.
We remain blissfully blinkered and allow outdated stereotypes to guide our perceptions of other faiths.
Take, as an example, the biggest festival on the Hindu religious calendar - Diwali or Deepavali - being celebrated today by thousands of Hindu South Africans.