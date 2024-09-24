Dr. Iqbal Survé: A Heritage Day Reflection on our unity in diversity

As Heritage Day dawns upon us, I find myself reflecting on the remarkable tapestry of cultures, languages, and histories that weaves together our beautiful nation, South Africa. Heritage Day is a celebration of who we are; it is an invitation to reflect deeply on what unites us as a people, as South Africans, and as part of the greater human family.

Our country’s history is complex and marked by both immense struggle and triumph. From the devastating scars of colonialism to the brutal system of apartheid, we have endured much. Yet, through these hardships, we have emerged as a nation that understands the vital importance of unity, and the undeniable strength found in diversity. Our heritage is not solely a story of the past; it is a story of the collective journey that has brought us to where we stand today.

South Africa is a land of profound diversity. With 12 official languages—our nation is a testament to the strength that lies in difference. We are a country where religions such as Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, and African traditional beliefs coexist, creating a unique and vibrant cultural mosaic. Each of these elements adds layers of richness to our shared heritage, making us stronger through our varied histories, languages, and beliefs. I believe the greatest gift we can pass onto future generations is not material wealth or monuments, but a mindset. A mindset that embraces a broader vision of humanity—one that recognizes we are all citizens of the world, bound together by our shared experiences and common fate.

On this Heritage Day, I issue a call to all South Africans: let us take time to learn about each other’s cultures. Let us recognize that the very things that make us different—our languages, our traditions, our beliefs—are what make us beautiful. Yet, beneath those differences, we share the same journey through life, the same dreams of a brighter future, and the same fate that awaits us all.

As we move forward as a nation, we must continue to champion the values that are at the core of our democracy: equality, justice, and freedom for all. Let us honour those who came before us—those who fought against the injustices of colonialism and apartheid—by building a future where every South African is treated with dignity and respect. Let us celebrate not only our individual cultural identities but also the collective spirit that has seen us through our darkest hours. In closing, as we celebrate Heritage Day, let us be mindful that we are united in this beautiful tapestry of diversity. We are a colourful melting pot into one nation. But even more importantly, we need to work of building a truly inclusive and democratic