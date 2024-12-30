As South Africa prepares to close the chapter on 2024 and step boldly into 2025, one name stands unmatched, embodying transformative power, steadfast resilience, and unparalleled success in reshaping South Africa's economic future: Dr. Iqbal Survé. A philanthropist and billionaire entrepreneur, and chairman of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, Dr. Survé has redefined the economic landscape, proving that visionary leadership and purpose-driven business can coexist to create profound change. Dr. Survé’s journey is a quintessential South African success story. Born into modest circumstances, he rose above systemic barriers that many may never fully comprehend to carve out a space not only for himself but for countless others. Unlike many of South Africa’s billionaires, whose wealth is often tied to generational privilege or apartheid-era advantages, Dr. Survé’s rise was fuelled by relentless ambition and a resolute drive to challenge powerful institutions. His fight extends beyond his own companies to champion the causes of those who lack the means or platforms to stand up for themselves. Through Independent Media, he gives voice to the voiceless, while his business empire and Survé Philanthropies continue to drive meaningful change and empowerment.

Starting his career as a medical doctor, Dr. Survé’s transition into entrepreneurship was not merely a career pivot but a bold statement of intent. He founded Sekunjalo Investment Holdings in 1997 with a vision to bridge economic divides. Today, Sekunjalo is a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate with investments spanning biotechnology, media, fishing, technology, e-commerce, and tourism—industries critical to South Africa’s economic growth. Sekunjalo has achieved milestones that stand as testaments to its transformative impact. The Group has successfully listed three companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE): African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), Premier Fishing and Brands, and AYO Technology Solutions. How many other business leaders in South Africa have listed three companies on the JSE? In a landscape where even a single listing is a monumental achievement, this feat illustrates Sekunjalo’s robust governance, sustainability, and innovative approach. What sets Sekunjalo apart is its dual commitment to profitability and social good. The Group’s investment strategy is not merely about financial returns; it addresses pressing societal challenges. From food security and climate change to technological innovation, Sekunjalo’s ventures are as impactful as they are profitable.

As the owner of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Dr. Survé has played a pivotal role in celebrating and elevating African culture on the global stage. The Survé family’s R100 million investment this year ensures that the festival will not only reset with a renewed vision, connect audiences and cultures through music, and revive the joy of live performances but also thrive, cementing its status as Africa’s Grandest Gathering. Dr. Survé’s entrepreneurial journey is defined by his commitment to empowering others. He has supported numerous African entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and driving economic inclusion. His model of entrepreneurship—combining profitability with purpose—offers a blueprint for sustainable business practices in emerging markets. Globally, Dr. Survé acts as a bridge between Africa and the world. As a founding member of the BRICS Business Council and a veteran of the World Economic Forum, he has championed initiatives like intra-BRICS trade and the New Development Bank, creating opportunities for emerging markets and engaging in strategic dialogues, including those held in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin.