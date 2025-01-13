Dr Iqbal Survé: South Africa’s Visionary Billionaire and Global Leader at the World Economic Forum

By Lerato Molefe The World Economic Forum (WEF), held annually in Davos, Switzerland, is the pinnacle of global collaboration, where leaders from business, government, and civil society converge to address the world’s most pressing challenges. This year it will again host some of the brightest minds and most influential figures shaping the future of our planet. Among them is Dr Iqbal Survé, a South African billionaire entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the Chairman of the Sekunjalo Group, whose 18-year journey with the WEF is a testament to his exceptional vision and leadership.

Dr Survé first attended the WEF in 2007 as the Chairman of Sekunjalo, a company he started, which is recognised for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive business practices. WEF membership is not easily granted; it is reserved for leaders and organisations that meet the highest standards of excellence, making his inclusion a testament to his unparalleled leadership and vision. Remarkably, he and Sekunjalo are among the very few South Africans to have a consistent presence at this prestigious global platform. Since then, he has risen to become a global leader, representing Africa on the world stage with unparalleled determination and influence. His presence at the WEF is not merely symbolic; it is a reflection of his ability to drive transformative change in sectors ranging from media and technology to e-commerce and philanthropy. Through his leadership, Sekunjalo has become a beacon of progress, demonstrating the power of African businesses to thrive and lead in the global marketplace. Sekunjalo’s impact under Dr Survé’s stewardship has been transformative. As a diversified investment group, it has made significant contributions to advancing African innovation and economic development. Its media investments have amplified African narratives globally, while its technology and e-commerce ventures have opened new pathways for economic growth and inclusion. Beyond business, Dr Survé’s philanthropic efforts, including Survé Philanthropies, have empowered countless individuals through education, healthcare, and social development, creating opportunities that echo far beyond his home country, South Africa. The WEF’s mission to foster collaboration and address inequality aligns seamlessly with Dr Survé’s values and aspirations. Over nearly two decades, he has consistently used this platform to advocate for Africa’s integration into the global economy, ensuring the continent’s potential is recognised and harnessed.

Dr Survé’s influence is not confined to the WEF. His contributions to sustainability initiatives, driving innovation in technology, and fostering economic development have impacted lives across continents. For example, his work with Survé Philanthropies has supported education and healthcare, addressing pressing global challenges while empowering communities. In 2013, Dr Survé became the founding chairperson of the BRICS Business Council, representing Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. His leadership was instrumental in fostering collaboration among these nations, driving initiatives in trade, infrastructure, and investment. During pre-BRICS 2024 meetings, President Vladimir Putin invited Dr Survé for a meeting, further solidifying his role as a key advocate for South-South cooperation and strategic partnerships. This dual involvement with BRICS and the WEF underscores Dr Surve’s capacity to operate at the highest levels of global influence. What sets Dr Survé apart is his ability to combine business acumen with a profound commitment to societal progress. As a South African billionaire, he has not only achieved remarkable success but has also dedicated himself to empowering others and driving meaningful change. His journey—from building Sekunjalo into one of South Africa’s most prominent black-owned enterprises to becoming a respected global leader—is both inspiring and instructive for those striving to make an impact in their fields.

Eighteen years of active participation in the WEF have positioned Dr Survé as a figure of extraordinary influence and credibility. His enduring achievements and impactful leadership silence detractors, whose baseless criticisms fail to overshadow his proven track record of transformation and innovation. He no longer attends solely as a businessman but as a thought leader whose insights and actions resonate across industries and continents. At Davos, his voice is one that champions collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity, reminding the world that Africa is not only a continent of untapped potential but also a driving force in shaping the future of the global economy. This year, as Dr Survé takes his place among the world’s most powerful and influential leaders, representing not only the triumphs of a South African entrepreneur but also the aspirations of a continent ready to claim its rightful place on the global stage. Dr Survé’s journey is a testament to what can be achieved through vision, resilience, and a determined commitment to progress. Dr Surve’s contributions will once again inspire action and affirm the transformative power of leadership grounded in purpose and ambition. * Lerato Molefe is an independent writer and commentator.