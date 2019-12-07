Stuart Hess found out he had been muzzled last Sunday; his accreditation to enter cricket grounds and cover games summarily and silently revoked making it impossible for him to do the job he loves and does so well.
When he took to social media to protest, he could not have foreseen the consequences that would unfold.
He wasn’t the only one sent to Coventry by an executive unused to actual real reporting and determined only to have slavish stories published about the administration of a sport that is now a faint shadow of the colossus that once bestrode the ovals of the world; there were four others.
It is testimony to Hess’s standing, locally and internationally, that the outcry that ensued was felt in the boardrooms of corporate South Africa. The prompt resignation of two Cricket South Africa directors on principle and the widespread rebellion of provincial cricket boards followed.